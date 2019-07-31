Take a look around: Huge seven-double bedroom Burnley farmhouse up for sale at £600,000



On the market with Reeds Rains for £600,000, this Burnley farmhouse may not have the history of the hills in which it is set - it was built in 1994 - but it more than makes up for it with its sheer number of rooms. We're talking seven double bedrooms, three bathroom, and five reception rooms. This is a serious house. Take a look around...

The property is on the market for 600,000. other Buy a Photo

The living room offers plenty of space and an in-built fireplace. other Buy a Photo

The kitchen-cum-dining area has granite style work surfaces and French doors opening out to the gardens. other Buy a Photo

The home also has a separate dining room. other Buy a Photo

