Take a look around: Huge seven-double bedroom Burnley farmhouse up for sale at £600,000
Lancashire is famed for its countryside, its lush rolling hills, and gorgeous views stretching as far as the eye can see (or as far as the clouds will allow more often than not). With that in mind, it's arguable that farmhouses are the best the county has to offer in terms of housing, and this offering is no exception.
On the market with Reeds Rains for £600,000, this Burnley farmhouse may not have the history of the hills in which it is set - it was built in 1994 - but it more than makes up for it with its sheer number of rooms. We're talking seven double bedrooms, three bathroom, and five reception rooms. This is a serious house. Take a look around...