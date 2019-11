On the market for £1,350,000 with Dewhurst Homes, the five-bed detached home (with three en suites), boasts five reception rooms and is set in private grounds. With its own triple detached garage, the home has some truly fantasy features from the stunning oak staircase to the sun room, gym, and balcony. It also has a gorgeous outdoor covered seating area with its own fireplace, while throughout the home you'll find an in-built sound system. What a home. Take a look around...

