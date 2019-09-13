Take a look around: Eye-boggling £1.35m Lytham St. Anne's house with gym, sauna, and pool

Lytham St Anne's is a truly lovely part of the world. So on top of the fact that this property is sat in such a location, it also boasts the wonderful status of being a collection of converted farm and barn buildings, offering the lucky owner seven bedrooms and everything from a gym and sauna to a party room. As long as they have £1.35m, that is...