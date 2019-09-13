A seven-bedroom home on the market for £1,350,000 with Britton Estates, this lovely home incorporates the aforementioned converted buildings as well as a two-bedroom cottage for family, guests, or live-in staff. With its own pool set in the south-facing garden, the gardens extend to half-an-acre, while there is also use of garaging for some eight cars. This is a beaut of a home. Take a look around...
Take a look around: Eye-boggling £1.35m Lytham St. Anne's house with gym, sauna, and pool
Lytham St Anne's is a truly lovely part of the world. So on top of the fact that this property is sat in such a location, it also boasts the wonderful status of being a collection of converted farm and barn buildings, offering the lucky owner seven bedrooms and everything from a gym and sauna to a party room. As long as they have £1.35m, that is...
View more