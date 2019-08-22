Take a look around: Cultured Pendle period property with six bedrooms for sale for £700,000
A period property in a semi-rural location boasting three storeys, extensive gardens, and a number of charming original features - does it get much better than that in a house? Not really...
Denismoor, on the market for £700,000 with Dacre Son & Hartley of Skipton, is a stunning home, boasting an extremely appealing six bedrooms, three reception rooms, and three bathrooms. From the stained glass window to the original staircase, ceiling mouldings and coving, this is a properly cultured home. Take a look around...
The sitting room has charming views of the garden.