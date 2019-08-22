The kitchen is bespoke and hand-built with granite work surfaces, a three-oven gas fired Aga, and an island unit.

Take a look around: Cultured Pendle period property with six bedrooms for sale for £700,000

A period property in a semi-rural location boasting three storeys, extensive gardens, and a number of charming original features - does it get much better than that in a house? Not really...


Denismoor, on the market for £700,000 with Dacre Son & Hartley of Skipton, is a stunning home, boasting an extremely appealing six bedrooms, three reception rooms, and three bathrooms. From the stained glass window to the original staircase, ceiling mouldings and coving, this is a properly cultured home. Take a look around...

The sitting room has charming views of the garden.
The home's living room has a bay window, original ceiling coving and cornice, and an ornate stone fireplace.
Denismoor is a six-bedroom property on the market for 700,000 withDacre Son & Hartley ofSkipton.
Facing the back garden, the home also has a small television nook leading through from the dining area.
