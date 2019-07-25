Take a look around: Colne mansion gorgeous in and out with perfect interior and lush gardens
Here in the UK, we love our gardens. We're a country of green-fingered folk, amicably helped by the weather at times, but stoic enough to get out there and turn the soil over no matter the overheads. And for any fans of donning the gloves, this Colne home may just he your heaven.
On the market with UK Online Agents for offers in excess of £700,000, Ridgeway not only has the benefit of offering any occupants the use of lush gardens, but it also has an interior to make even experienced fans of feng shui and interior design raise a cultured eyebrow. In short, it's lovely in and out, so let's take a look around...
The bedroom is spacious and features gorgeous wooden wardrobes.