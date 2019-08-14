A charming four-bedroom conversion, Hey Fold Cottage is on the market withHilton & Horsfall for574,950. (copyright: Hilton & Horsfall)

Take a look around: Breathtaking Pendle cottage on the market for £574,950

Comfortably one of the loveliest homes in East Lancashire, Hey Fold Cottage is a sight to behold. A classic cottage-style home, it looks as if it has been reproduced straight from a fairytale, and this Grade II-listed home can be yours for £574,950.


On the market with Hilton & Horsfall, the home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and three reception rooms and boasts a number of period characteristics throughout, including natural stone elevation with gorgeous mullion windows, an open plan living room complete with log burner, beamed ceiling, and expansive solid oak flooring, and a farmhouse-style kitchen.

Hey Fold Cottage is set within circa 1.6 acres in total. (copyright: Hilton & Horsfall)
The main living room features a range of period features, including a cast-iron wood-burning stove. (copyright: Hilton & Horsfall)
The large room offers the prospect of cosy nights in front of a roaring fire. (copyright: Hilton & Horsfall)
The home's other living room has another cast-iron wood-burning stove set into fireplace recess as well as stone walling. (copyright: Hilton & Horsfall)
