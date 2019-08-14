Take a look around: Breathtaking Pendle cottage on the market for £574,950
Comfortably one of the loveliest homes in East Lancashire, Hey Fold Cottage is a sight to behold. A classic cottage-style home, it looks as if it has been reproduced straight from a fairytale, and this Grade II-listed home can be yours for £574,950.
On the market with Hilton & Horsfall, the home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and three reception rooms and boasts a number of period characteristics throughout, including natural stone elevation with gorgeous mullion windows, an open plan living room complete with log burner, beamed ceiling, and expansive solid oak flooring, and a farmhouse-style kitchen.
Hey Fold Cottage is set within circa 1.6 acres in total. (copyright: Hilton & Horsfall)