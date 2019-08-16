An ultra-modern six bedroom, six bathroom, and three reception room detached property in Fulwood, this home is as nice as Lancashire has to offer.

Take a look around: brand-spanking new six-bedroom Preston wonder-home

New homes have an innate tendency to be finished to an exactingly precise standard. Not only are they kitted out with the most up-to-date gear and constructed to the most modern styles, but they are a blank canvas onto which any lucky owner can really make their homeowner's mark.


This offering from Fulwood in Preston is a stand-out even amongst the nicest possible new-builds. How does six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three reception rooms sound to you? On the market with Dewhurst Homes with price on application, this ultra-modern property is located in an exclusive gated community and is one of just 12 such properties. Plenty will be interested, so take a look around...

The main living room features Italian Porcelain tiled flooring and full-length windows.
The main living room features Italian Porcelain tiled flooring and full-length windows.
other
Buy a Photo
The room also boasts an inset gas fire.
The room also boasts an inset gas fire.
other
Buy a Photo
The living area off the kitchen has Italian fabric blinds and French doors opening on to the rear garden.
The living area off the kitchen has Italian fabric blinds and French doors opening on to the rear garden.
other
Buy a Photo
The stunning kitchen has rolled over edge milestone work surfaces and a four-seater breakfast bar.
The stunning kitchen has rolled over edge milestone work surfaces and a four-seater breakfast bar.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4