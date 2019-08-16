Take a look around: brand-spanking new six-bedroom Preston wonder-home



This offering from Fulwood in Preston is a stand-out even amongst the nicest possible new-builds. How does six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three reception rooms sound to you? On the market with Dewhurst Homes with price on application, this ultra-modern property is located in an exclusive gated community and is one of just 12 such properties. Plenty will be interested, so take a look around...

The main living room features Italian Porcelain tiled flooring and full-length windows.

The room also boasts an inset gas fire.

The living area off the kitchen has Italian fabric blinds and French doors opening on to the rear garden.

The stunning kitchen has rolled over edge milestone work surfaces and a four-seater breakfast bar.

