Take a look around: Beautiful Lancastrian five-bed farmhouse with an acre of garden yours for £750,000

Dating back to 1872, Dansons Farmhouse is a striking rural property boasting five bedrooms, three reception rooms, and three bathrooms.

Dating back to the 1870s, this wonderfully rural farmhouse on the outskirts of Preston is a charming property. On the market for £750,000, it has truly massive gardens, classic period features, and more rooms than you can shake a stick at.

And rural living appeals to everyone in a way. A chance to get away and wake up to a sunrise poking its head over a faraway hill, the smell of wood and rain. Damsons Farmhouse offers all those nostalgically aspirational features and more, so take a look around...

Accessed via a beautiful driveway through the gardens, the home is built on a plot of around an acre.
The farmhouse's gardens offer multiple patios and a picturesque bridge over a pond.
Extensive and wonderfully manicured, the home's rear gardens are totally private.
The pond is one of the home's more unique features.
