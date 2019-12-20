Supermarket opening times Christmas and New Year 2019: when Asda, Tesco and Morrisons open and close in Burnley

Tis the season to stuff your cupboards full of mince pies and mull-able wine.

Most stores will be reducing their hours over the festive period to give their staff some well-earned time off.

Dont get caught out this Christmas make sure you know when the stores are closing. Picture: Shutterstock

To help make sure that you're fully stocked and ready to celebrate this year, here's a quick guide to when all of the major supermarkets will be shutting up shop for Christmas.

Tesco

Christmas Eve – All Tesco stores (including Extras, Superstores and Metro stores) will open at their usual time (6am for Extra and Express, 7am for Metro and Superstores) and close at 7pm, except for Express stores which will close at 10pm.

Christmas Day – Closed

Christmas is the perfect time to really pull out all the stops when youre serving up a meal. Picture: Shutterstock

Boxing Day – Extra, Superstores and Metro stores will be open from 9am until 6pm, with Express stores open from 8am until 10pm.

New Year’s Eve – All except Express stores will open as usual and close at 7pm. Express stores will close at 10pm.

New Year’s Day - Stores will open from 9am until 6pm, or from 8am until 10pm for Express stores.

Normal opening hours will be in place on the dates in between and will resume on 2 January. For more information about your local branch, use the store locator.

Sainsbury’s

Christmas Eve – Open from 6am until 10pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – Open from 9am until 6pm

New Year’s Eve – Open from 7am until 8pm

New Year’s Day - Open from 9am until 7pm

Normal opening hours will be in place on the dates in between and will resume on 2 January. For more information about your local branch, use the store locator.

Morrisons

Christmas Eve – Most stores will be open from 6am until 6pm. Those with cafes will be open from 6am – 5pm, petrol stations opening from 5:30am – 6:30pm.

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – Open from 9am until 6pm

New Year’s Eve – Open from 7am until 6pm

New Year’s Day - Open from 9am until 6pm

Normal opening hours will be in place on the dates in between and will resume on 2 January. For more information about your local branch, use the store locator.

Asda

Christmas Eve –Asda supermarkets will open at 6am and close at 7pm, 24-hour Superstores will also close at this time.

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – Open from 9am until 6pm

New Year’s Eve – Open from 6am until at 7pm

New Year’s Day - Open from 10am until 6pm

Normal opening hours will be in place on the dates in between and will resume on 2 January. For more information about your local branch, use the store locator.

Aldi

Christmas Eve – Open from 8am until 6pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – Closed

27 December – Open from 8am until 8pm

28 December – Open from 8am until 8pm

29 December – Open from 10am until 4pm

30 December – Open from 8am until 8pm

New Year’s Eve – Open from 8am until 6pm

New Year’s Day - Closed

Regular hours resume from 2 January. For more information on your local branch, use the store locator.

Lidl

Christmas Eve –Open from 8am until 6pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

New Year’s Eve – Open from 8am until 6pm

New Year’s Day - Closed

Normal opening hours will be in place on the dates in between and will resume on 2 January. For more information about your local branch, use the store locator.

Marks & Spencers

The Christmas opening times for M&S vary a lot this year from store to store, so it’s best to check your local branch directly using the store locator.

Christmas Eve – Most stores open with reduced hours

Christmas Day – Most stores closed

Boxing Day – Most stores closed

New Year’s Eve – Most stores will open from 8am until 6pm

New Year’s Day – Most stores will open from 9am until 6pm

Normal opening hours will resume on 2 January

Waitrose

Christmas Eve –Most stores open from 7am until 6pm.

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day - Closed

New Year’s Eve – Most stores open from 7am until 6pm, a few open until 10pm

New Year’s Day - Some stores will open, either between 7am and 10pm or 11am and 7pm.

Normal opening hours will be in place on the dates in between and will resume on 2 January. For more information about your local branch, use the store locator.

Iceland

Christmas Eve – Opening hours will vary from store to store

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – Opening hours will vary from store to store

New Year’s Eve – Open from 7am until 6pm

New Year’s Day - Open from 9am until 6pm

Normal opening hours will be in place on the dates in between and will resume on 2 January. For more information about your local branch, use the store locator.