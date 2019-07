Clitheroe resident David Johnston and East Lancashire Newspapers videographer Kelvin Stuttard captured these stunning photogrpahs of the world famous engine and train with some stunning local backdrops.

The Flying Scotsman travels over Whalley Viaduct other Buy a Photo

Flying Scotsman other Buy a Photo

Flying Scotsman near Mytton Fold Golf Club jpimedia Buy a Photo

Flying Scotsman near Mytton Fold Golf Club jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more