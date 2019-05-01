Stumped music festival will bowl over fans at Colne cricket venue

A new music festival will head to East Lancashire this year, featuring A-list musicians and aiming to attract 5,000 revellers.

Stumped Festival will take over The Horsfield, home of Colne Cricket Club, on Saturday August 3rd and will feature three stages and over 20 acts.

The event is being brought to The Horsfield by East Lancashire based Wise Events, which has recently made a name for itself with several events including Bingo Beatz and the football fan park which was hosted for the semi-final of the World Cup at the same Byron Road venue.

The festival will see big name headliners such as nationally acclaimed house and techno DJs OC & Verde, who will return from Croatia’s Hideout Festival just a month before and are regularly selling out venues across the UK. They will headline the dance stage, and will be supported by Leeds based Noizy Devil.

The Main Stage will be headlined by The Absolute Stone Roses, a tribute to the Manchester based indie legends and will be supported by the Barnoldswick based Record Street who have recently played in Amsterdam and America.

Event Director Paul White said: “We’re really excited to be developing this great new festival, and particularly in our home town. There’ll be a real range of genres with the three stages, the main stage, dance stage and acoustic stage, so there’ll be a real mix of music.

“The hardcore house and techno fans will be just as happy as the 'Madchester' crowd and we’re hoping to attract people from across the North to it. There are great transport links almost to the doorstep from places like Manchester, but with a capacity of 5,000 we think we’ll sell out quickly. We had 3,000 at the fan park alone last year.

“The event has been months in the planning and we’ve made a huge investment into it through our parent company. I’ve experience in events of this size and we have a full time team working on it to make it a brilliant event. This isn’t some party in the park, it’s the full festival experience."

Colne Cricket Club chairman Gary Hunt explained what the partnership means to the club.

“We’re a forward thinking club. It isn’t easy for voluntary organisations to make money so we’ve got to have our commercial heads on. These kind of events will secure the club for generations to come but not only that it’s great to have the site so well used. We can’t wait to have some top talent and thousands of people come and enjoy our part of Colne.

“It’s great that the name, Stumped Festival, has a nod to cricket too”, added Gary.

The event will take place from 2pm-11pm on Saturday 3rd August. The full line-up and tickets are available at www.stumpedfest.co.uk.