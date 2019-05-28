Study: Burnley FC fans spent £702 to travel 3,343 miles for Premier League away games

Over the course of the past Premier League season, Burnley fans spent the fourth-highest amount on fuel for away matches according to a new study, with Clarets supporters forking out an average of £702 at the pump to see their team in action away from Turf Moor.

Clocking an estimated 3,343 miles to travel to each Premier League away game over the 2018/19 season, Burnley supporters faced one of the division's more gruelling travel schedules owing much to the presence of three south coast clubs - Bournemouth, Southampton, and Brighton and Hove Albion - in the league.

And while the super-human Scott Cunliffe has raised tens of thousands of pounds as part of his RunAway Challenge which saw him literally run to every one of Burnley's away games and go through 15 pairs of trainers in the process, the long journeys have not been easy on many fans' fuel consumption or bank balance either.

Behind only Newcastle United (who spent £962 on fuel to travel 4,579 miles to their away games), Cardiff City (£723 and 3,444 miles), and Bournemouth (£705 and 3,359 miles), this past season, Clarets hitting the road to watch Sean Dyche's team have had to put in some seriously hard yards.

Outside of the Premier League, however, no one can hold a candle to Plymouth Argyle fans when it comes to dedication. Nestled in far-flung Devon, Pilgrims fans spend £1,267 in fuel each year to see their team play, clocking up to 6,033 miles per season according to Crusader Vans. Their longest journey this season was to Sunderland - an incredible 406 miles away.

Even further down the divisions, Gateshead FC fans travel 5,388 miles per season, clocking up to 234 miles per game. Spending £1,131 in fuel costs to chant in the away stands, their longest journey is to Hartlepool, which is around 346 miles.

Rejoice, Clarets, for however bad that early morning drive to Brighton may seem, take solace in the fact that you're not a Zenit St Petersburg or SKA-Khabarovsk fan.

Fans of both teams are faced with a 10,906-mile trip for their league fixtures against one another. Being the largest country on Earth and having some of the extremest weather conditions, Russia naturally takes the biscuit when it comes to longest away-days, but on a brighter note, fans usually see four goals per fixture making the trip more than worth it.