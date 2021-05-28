These are the top 10 Blackpool hotels according to Tripadvisor reviews

Tourists to Blackpool are often spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing where to stay, with the resort boasting hundreds of hotels, B&Bs and holiday apartments.
But according to Tripadvisor, the following hotels and B&Bs are currently rated as the Top 10 based on thousands of reviews from impressed guests.
Each hotel has been awarded at least 4.5 stars (out of 5) and some even boast 5 stars, and links have been provided to each of their websites for room availability and booking information.
These are the Top 10 Blackpool hotels as rated by guests on Tripadvisor...
1. Clifton Court Hotel, South Shore
Rated no. 1 (5 stars out of 5) based on 678 reviews, this popular hotel is a top pick for families. Situated in Clifton Drive, just a stone's throw from the Pleasure Beach. Prices are around £65 per night for 2 adults - www.cliftoncourthotelblackpool.co.uk
2. The Fossil Tree Hotel, North Shore
Rated no. 2 (5 stars out of 5) based on 549 reviews, this seafront hotel in Queen's Promenade was awarded Best Sea view in 2021. Just a mile from the centre of Blackpool, but away from the noise, hustle and bustle of the centre. Prices are around £89 per night for 2 adults - www.fossiltree.co.uk
3. New Guilderoy Hotel, North Shore
Rated no. 3 (5 stars out of 5) based on 782 reviews, this 15-room is in the quieter North Shore, but close to the sea and tram stop. It's 1.3 miles from North Pier and benefits from having no parking restrictions at the front of hotel. Ideal for couples looking for a quiet stay. Prices are around £53 per night for 2 adults - www.new-guilderoy-hotel-blackpool.co.uk
4. Adelaide House Hotel, Central Blackpool
Rated no. 4 (4.5 stars out of 5) based on 411 reviews, this hotel is situated in the centre of Blackpool, opposite the famous Winter Gardens and less than a 5 minute walk to Blackpool Tower. It does not cater for stag and hen parties, so it is ideal for couples and families seeking a quiet stay in the centre of town. 1 night stay is £45 per person - www.adelaidehousehotel.com