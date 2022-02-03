Lancashire Tourism Awards return hosted by top British comedian Tez IIyas - All the winners from across the county
Yesterday evening (Wednesday February 2), The Lancashire Tourism Awards returned for the first time in two years, presented by one of Britain’s top comedians, to celebrate the county's best tourism attractions.
Marketing Lancashire hosted almost 400 tourism and hospitality partners and colleagues at the new Orangeraie at Stanley House Hotel & Spa, where guest presenter Tez Ilyas, alongside Headline Sponsor, UCLan and Destination Sponsor, Blackburn with Darwen Council celebrated the winners of the 2021 awards.
After a gap of over two years , the Lancashire Tourism Awards returned with resounding applause for the county’s resilient and innovative visitor economy businesses, and Blackburn-born comedian Tez Ilyas steered the proceeding through seventeen awards, with two surprise awards also given out during the evening.
In her opening speech Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire, said “We have lost so much over the last two years, and I know that many in this room will have suffered personal as well as professional pain. But we have gained something too – the undeniable truth that the Lancastrian spirit will never be defeated, and the recognition, finally, that this great county is nothing without its tourism and hospitality businesses.
“When you were forced to close your doors, everyone realised how much they were missing, and how big an impact on the quality of life in Lancashire that the visitor economy makes.”
Rachel continued: “There is absolutely no shortage of pride, passion and ambition in this room, and myself and the Marketing Lancashire team look forward to working with you to support the county’s tourism and hospitality sector to thrive once more.”
Amongst the winners, the challenges of the last two years prompted the inclusion of a new Resilience and Innovation Award, which was presented to Inch Perfect Trials by Lancashire Director of Public Health Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, who became a familiar face during the pandemic.
Another new category, The unsung hero award, recognising the work of individuals or groups throughout the pandemic was presented to Glen Duckett of the Eagle & Child and Eat Grow Thrive.
All the winners of the 17 categories will have the opportunity to represent Lancashire in the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2022 competition, subject to meeting criteria.
Two surprise awards, for outstanding contribution, were also made to Tony Attard OBE, who stood down as Chair of Marketing Lancashire after seven years, and to Maurizio and Cinzia Bocchi of La Locanda, for their outstanding contribution to Taste Lancashire.
The evening’s entertainment was provided by singing-duo, Timeless.
The full list of finalists and winners follows:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award: WINNER Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs
RUNNER'S UP: Brickhouse Farm Holiday Cottages, Hambleton; Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Clayton-le-Dale
Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park of the Year: WINNER Stanley Villa Farm Fishing & Camping
RUNNER'S UP: Greenhalgh, Dearden Wood, Edenfield; Rossendale Holiday Cottages & Glamping
Cultural Venue / Organisation of the Year: WINNER The Whitaker Museum + Art Gallery, Rawtenstall,
RUNNER'S UP: Browsholme Hall, Cow Ark; Culturapedia, Blackburn; Lowther Pavilion, Lytham St Annes; Winter Gardens Blackpool
Dog Friendly Business of the Year: WINNER The Golden Ball of Longton
RUNNER'S UP: Mowbreck Holiday & Residential Park, Wesham
Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award: WINNER The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth
RUNNER'S UP: The Bee Centre, Brindle; Lancaster House; Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham; Sandcastle Waterpark Blackpool
Experience of the Year: WINNER Goosnargh Gin
RUNNER'S UP: The Bee Centre, Brindle; Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours; Go Ape! Rivington
Hotel Wedding Venue of the Year: WINNER Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley
RUNNER'S UP: Foxfields Country Hotel, Whalley; Mytton Fold, Langho; Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor
Lancashire Perfect Stay: WINNER The Coach & Horses, Bolton-by-Bowland
RUNNER'S UP: 3 Millstones Inn, West Bradford; Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor
Large Hotel of the Year: WINNER Clifton Arms Hotel, Lytham
RUNNER'S UP: Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley; Lancaster House; Mytton Fold, Langho
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year: WINNER Winter Gardens Blackpool
RUNNER'S UP: Escape Entertainment Venue, Chorley; Viva Blackpool
New Tourism Business Award: WINNER The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale
RUNNER'S UP: Hampton by Hilton Blackburn; Orchard Glamping, Catterall; Ridgeway Farm Blackpool
Resilience and Innovation Award: WINNER Inch Perfect Trials, Whitewell
RUNNER'S UP: Briony Machin Studios, Mawdesley; Eagle and Child, Ramsbottom
Goosnargh Gin; Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven; The Whitehall Hotel & Distillery, Darwen
Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year: WINNER Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn
RUNNER'S UP: Ream Hills Holiday Park, Weeton; Rossendale Holiday Cottages & Glamping; Windy Harbour Holiday Park, Thornton-Cleveleys
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year: WINNER Cedar Farm, Mawdesley
RUNNER'S UP: HAPPA Shores Hey Farm, Burnley; Leighton Hall, Carnforth; Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Clayton-le-Dale
Restaurant of the Year: WINNER Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms, Aughton
RUNNER'S UP: La Locanda, Gisburn; Wilfred'S Restaurant & Bar, Burnley
Unsung Hero Award: WINNER Glen Duckett, Owner, Eagle & Child/Eat Grow Thrive
RUNNER'S UP: Peter Baillie, Owner of Cedar Farm; Justin Jerome, Head Chef, Stanley House Hotel & Spa; Pam Shread, Visitor Co-ordinator and Senior Guide, Leighton Hall
Wedding Venue of the Year: WINNER Browsholme Hall, Cow Ark
RUNNER'S UP: Bashall Barn, Bashall Eaves; The Out Barn, Bashall Eaves; The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth
The Lancashire Tourism Awards could not have been delivered without the support of: University of Central Lancashire – Headline Sponsor, Blackburn with Darwen Council – Destination Sponsor, Booths, Creative Council, Dewlay, DFC Limited, Ewood Experience at Blackburn Rovers, insight6, Lancashire Business View, Lancashire Life, Links Signs and Graphics, Northern Print Distribution LTD and Stanley House Hotel & Spa.
