Yesterday evening (Wednesday February 2), The Lancashire Tourism Awards returned for the first time in two years, presented by one of Britain’s top comedians, to celebrate the county's best tourism attractions.

Marketing Lancashire hosted almost 400 tourism and hospitality partners and colleagues at the new Orangeraie at Stanley House Hotel & Spa, where guest presenter Tez Ilyas, alongside Headline Sponsor, UCLan and Destination Sponsor, Blackburn with Darwen Council celebrated the winners of the 2021 awards.

After a gap of over two years , the Lancashire Tourism Awards returned with resounding applause for the county’s resilient and innovative visitor economy businesses, and Blackburn-born comedian Tez Ilyas steered the proceeding through seventeen awards, with two surprise awards also given out during the evening.

Guest presenter at the Lancashire Tourism Awards, Tez Ilyas

In her opening speech Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire, said “We have lost so much over the last two years, and I know that many in this room will have suffered personal as well as professional pain. But we have gained something too – the undeniable truth that the Lancastrian spirit will never be defeated, and the recognition, finally, that this great county is nothing without its tourism and hospitality businesses.

“When you were forced to close your doors, everyone realised how much they were missing, and how big an impact on the quality of life in Lancashire that the visitor economy makes.”

Rachel continued: “There is absolutely no shortage of pride, passion and ambition in this room, and myself and the Marketing Lancashire team look forward to working with you to support the county’s tourism and hospitality sector to thrive once more.”

Amongst the winners, the challenges of the last two years prompted the inclusion of a new Resilience and Innovation Award, which was presented to Inch Perfect Trials by Lancashire Director of Public Health Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, who became a familiar face during the pandemic.

Another new category, The unsung hero award, recognising the work of individuals or groups throughout the pandemic was presented to Glen Duckett of the Eagle & Child and Eat Grow Thrive.

All the winners of the 17 categories will have the opportunity to represent Lancashire in the national Visit England Awards for Excellence 2022 competition, subject to meeting criteria.

Two surprise awards, for outstanding contribution, were also made to Tony Attard OBE, who stood down as Chair of Marketing Lancashire after seven years, and to Maurizio and Cinzia Bocchi of La Locanda, for their outstanding contribution to Taste Lancashire.

The evening’s entertainment was provided by singing-duo, Timeless.

The full list of finalists and winners follows:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award: WINNER Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs

RUNNER'S UP: Brickhouse Farm Holiday Cottages, Hambleton; Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Clayton-le-Dale

Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park of the Year: WINNER Stanley Villa Farm Fishing & Camping

RUNNER'S UP: Greenhalgh, Dearden Wood, Edenfield; Rossendale Holiday Cottages & Glamping

Cultural Venue / Organisation of the Year: WINNER The Whitaker Museum + Art Gallery, Rawtenstall,

RUNNER'S UP: Browsholme Hall, Cow Ark; Culturapedia, Blackburn; Lowther Pavilion, Lytham St Annes; Winter Gardens Blackpool

Dog Friendly Business of the Year: WINNER The Golden Ball of Longton

RUNNER'S UP: Mowbreck Holiday & Residential Park, Wesham

Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award: WINNER The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth

RUNNER'S UP: The Bee Centre, Brindle; Lancaster House; Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham; Sandcastle Waterpark Blackpool

Experience of the Year: WINNER Goosnargh Gin

RUNNER'S UP: The Bee Centre, Brindle; Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours; Go Ape! Rivington

Hotel Wedding Venue of the Year: WINNER Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley

RUNNER'S UP: Foxfields Country Hotel, Whalley; Mytton Fold, Langho; Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor

Lancashire Perfect Stay: WINNER The Coach & Horses, Bolton-by-Bowland

RUNNER'S UP: 3 Millstones Inn, West Bradford; Stanley House Hotel & Spa, Mellor

Large Hotel of the Year: WINNER Clifton Arms Hotel, Lytham

RUNNER'S UP: Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, Burnley; Lancaster House; Mytton Fold, Langho

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year: WINNER Winter Gardens Blackpool

RUNNER'S UP: Escape Entertainment Venue, Chorley; Viva Blackpool

New Tourism Business Award: WINNER The Secret Garden Glamping, Skelmersdale

RUNNER'S UP: Hampton by Hilton Blackburn; Orchard Glamping, Catterall; Ridgeway Farm Blackpool

Resilience and Innovation Award: WINNER Inch Perfect Trials, Whitewell

RUNNER'S UP: Briony Machin Studios, Mawdesley; Eagle and Child, Ramsbottom

Goosnargh Gin; Thornton Hall Country Park, Thornton-in-Craven; The Whitehall Hotel & Distillery, Darwen

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year: WINNER Laythams Holiday Lets Retreat, Slaidburn

RUNNER'S UP: Ream Hills Holiday Park, Weeton; Rossendale Holiday Cottages & Glamping; Windy Harbour Holiday Park, Thornton-Cleveleys

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year: WINNER Cedar Farm, Mawdesley

RUNNER'S UP: HAPPA Shores Hey Farm, Burnley; Leighton Hall, Carnforth; Mrs Dowsons Farm Park, Clayton-le-Dale

Restaurant of the Year: WINNER Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms, Aughton

RUNNER'S UP: La Locanda, Gisburn; Wilfred'S Restaurant & Bar, Burnley

Unsung Hero Award: WINNER Glen Duckett, Owner, Eagle & Child/Eat Grow Thrive

RUNNER'S UP: Peter Baillie, Owner of Cedar Farm; Justin Jerome, Head Chef, Stanley House Hotel & Spa; Pam Shread, Visitor Co-ordinator and Senior Guide, Leighton Hall

Wedding Venue of the Year: WINNER Browsholme Hall, Cow Ark

RUNNER'S UP: Bashall Barn, Bashall Eaves; The Out Barn, Bashall Eaves; The Wellbeing Farm, Edgworth

The Lancashire Tourism Awards could not have been delivered without the support of: University of Central Lancashire – Headline Sponsor, Blackburn with Darwen Council – Destination Sponsor, Booths, Creative Council, Dewlay, DFC Limited, Ewood Experience at Blackburn Rovers, insight6, Lancashire Business View, Lancashire Life, Links Signs and Graphics, Northern Print Distribution LTD and Stanley House Hotel & Spa.