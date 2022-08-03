Here are some of the best camping and caravanning sites on the outskirts of the county according to Google reviews. There are plenty in Lancashire but if you fancy going a little farther afield these are some of the best.
Each site has a minimum of 4.5 out of 5 stars and boast an abundance of glowing reviews.
Wherever you choose to staycation, we hope you have a jolly time!
1. Deardon Wood Campsite - Bury
Deardon Wood Campsite in Bury has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 138 Google reviews. Telephone 07531 911504
Photo: DW
2. Wirral Country Park Club Campsite - Wirral
Wirral Country Park Club Campsite - Wirral has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 797 Google reviews. Telephone 0151 648 5228
Photo: WCP
3. Limefitt Holiday Park - Windermere
Limefitt Holiday Park - Windermere has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 602 Google reviews. Telephone 0330 123 4978
Photo: Google
4. Crowden Camping and Caravanning Club - Glossop
Crowden Camping and Caravanning Club - Glossop has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 265 Google reviews. Telephone 01457 866057
Photo: Google