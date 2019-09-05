A picture-perfect new wedding venue, marrying luxury with the region’s outstanding natural beauty, is to open within a matter of weeks.

The brand new Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort is set to become one of Lancashire’s leading hotels when it opens its doors in late autumn.

The hotel features sleek and modernistic lines, deluxe dcor and fine attention to detail.

And with its picture-perfect location nestling within 40 acres of private parkland – complete with beautiful ornamental lake and fabulous gardens – the £13 million paradise is set to become a top choice for couples seeking a memorable location for their big day.

One of its most breath-taking features are the spectacular, uninterrupted views of Pendle Hill and the surrounding countryside – a fantastic setting for wedding pictures and a beautiful backdrop for an outdoor wedding.

The scenery is complemented by the hotel’s sleek and modernistic lines, deluxe décor and fine attention to detail – from high-quality dishes made using the freshest of ingredients served at the brand new Wilfred’s restaurant and bar to its 76 luxurious suites and sumptuous bedrooms.

For couples seeking a fantastic location for a high-class wedding reception, a fun-filled evening reception venue or a sophisticated and tranquil setting for a full civil wedding service, Crow Wood Hotel’s range of bridal packages have been designed to suit every need.

The brand-new hotel is due to open this October.

The Tailored Package includes use of the hotel’s stunning gardens for photographs, an imaginative three-course meal created from a diverse and exciting menu by the venue’s specialist culinary team, and the use of the romantic bridal suite, as well as a host of extras.

While the hotel’s Refined Package includes all the features of the Tailored Package with a range of special decorative and romantic touches on top to create an even more memorable wedding day.

Each comes with the guidance of the Crow Wood Hotel’s specialist bridal team both before and during the big day.

For those who want to enjoy the surroundings for the most important part of their day – the ceremony – the exclusive civil ceremony room can be expertly dressed to suit individual style and taste.

The Crow Wood Hotel offers nearly 80 superb bedrooms for guests.

Meanwhile, the hotel’s dream outdoor wedding pavilion is set to be one of the most sought-after venues, offering the chance to take full advantage of the stunning views towards Pendle Hill, famed in local folklore for its magical links.

Newly-weds seeking a fantastic evening reception venue will also find the hotel’s impressive Lakeside Suite was made for a good party with its superb private bar, large dancefloor and direct access to the hotel’s gardens – perfect for a cool, evening stroll.

After the excitement of the big day, the romantic bridal suite offers the ultimate in relaxation and comfort, with its giant bathtub – big enough for two – and breath-taking views from the floor to ceiling windows showcasing the rolling landscape with its free-roaming deer.

For guests who stay over, The Crow Wood Hotel offers nearly 80 superb bedrooms offering a peaceful night’s sleep, while there’s the chance to revive and rejuvenate at The Woodland Spa – just a stone’s throw away - with its fully equipped gym, swimming pool, saunas and jacuzzis.

It’s also perfect for pre-wedding preparations, with a range of beauty treatments and relaxing therapies to help calm the nerves.

The brand-new hotel, which is due to open this October, is located within The Crow Wood Resort in Holme Road, Burnley. Set within 100 acres of unspoiled woodland, it features a range of leisure facilities and highly acclaimed dining venues.

To find out more about arranging your dream wedding in the luxury of The Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort, visit www.crowwoodhotel.com/weddings