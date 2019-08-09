Small shops in Burnley and Pendle urged to enter competition

Burnley and Pendle’s small shopkeepers are being urged to enter the Best Small Shops Competition, celebrating the creativity of small shops and the central role they play in their local community.

The Best Small Shops Competition is open to any small shop operating in the UK. The competition is free to enter and all shops who enter will also be promoted to consumers through an online Indie Retail Directory.

Shopkeepers can nominate their businesses until Monday September 9th via www.bestsmallshops.co.uk. A shortlist of 25 of the most impressive applications will be shortlisted by a panel made up of established representatives from the independent retail industry.

The judges will be looking for evidence of a small shops’ entrepreneurial spirit, ways that they have been innovative in their business and what they have done to have a lasting positive impact on their community.

The shortlisted small shops will be invited to a Parliamentary Reception on November 5th to meet their Member of Parliament and find out who will be crowned the Best Small Shop for 2019.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “We have lots of amazing small shops across Pendle and I encourage as many of those to enter the competition. It’s another brilliant way to promote what a great place Pendle is to live or visit.”

Submit your entry at www.bestsmallshops.co.uk.