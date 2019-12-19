Young and old enjoyed Christmas in Colne

Small Business Saturday sees Colne get in the festive spirit

Colne BID followed up on Colne Town Council’s successful Christmas in Colne and Light Switch On event by laying on a range of family entertainment to mark Small Business Saturday, last weekend.

Adults and children alike were treated to a magical festive experience whilst Christmas shopping in Colne with the arrival of Roger the Reindeer, Father Christmas and special guests.

Reindeer landed in town
Reindeer landed in town
other
Buy a Photo
Festive fun
Festive fun
other
Buy a Photo
Reindeer visit
Reindeer visit
other
Buy a Photo
Christmas smiles
Christmas smiles
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1