Small Business Saturday sees Colne get in the festive spirit

Adults and children alike were treated to a magical festive experience whilst Christmas shopping in Colne with the arrival of Roger the Reindeer, Father Christmas and special guests.
Colne BID followed up on Colne Town Council’s successful Christmas in Colne and Light Switch On event by laying on a range of family entertainment to mark Small Business Saturday, last weekend.
