Slimmer Melanie dazzles soap star

Dazzling a soap star, a Burnley woman became one of the UK’s top 10 slimmers after losing nearly 12 stone.

Melanie Jones (38) stunned Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas when she reached the finals of Slimming World’s Woman of the Year competition.

Melanie Jones has inspired fellow Slimming World members with her 11st 12.5lbs weight loss. (s)

He said: “I couldn’t believe the change in Melanie: she looks incredible and has achieved so much.

“It’s really humbling to meet someone who has had the courage to turn their life around and do something positive.”

Melanie’s star power sparkled during the semi-finals in Derbyshire when she wowed judges with her amazing 11st 12.5lbs weight loss.

Jennifer Blevins, who runs the Burnley group, said: “Her remarkable transformation has inspired so many of her fellow slimmers, so we feel very lucky to have her.

“The change on the outside is plain to see, yet she has changed so much inside, too.

“These days she’s bursting with confidence and ready to take on whatever challenges life throws at her.

“She’s beautiful inside and out, and we couldn’t be prouder of her.”

To join the Slimming World group at St Catherine’s Community Centre, Burnley, call Jennifer on 07976590628.