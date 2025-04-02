Wild Venus set to open new skincare, fragrance and handmade gift boutique in Burnley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wild Venus, the beloved local candle and skincare brand, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first ever bricks and mortar shop in Burnley.

Known for their high-quality, hand-poured soy wax melts, candles and expertly crafted skincare Wild Venus is getting ready to invite you to experience its new store opening this Spring!

What makes the Wild Venus shop truly unique is that it doubles as a creative workshop. Customers will have the rare opportunity to see products being made in real time, gaining a behind-the-scenes look at the artistry and care that goes into each Wild Venus creation.

From candle pouring to product testing, the shop will offer an immersive experience where customers can witness the hands-on process and learn about the research and development that shapes the brand’s signature products.

“I’m so thrilled to open the doors of our first Wild Venus bricks and mortar to this vibrant town and wonderful community,” said Naomi Roberts, Founder and Owner of Wild Venus.

“Wild Venus is not just a place to shop but an experience. It’s a space where I invite everyone to see the magic behind our handmade products and get a closer look at the research and development process. Here you can see the craft-womanship, creativity and joy that goes into crafting truly special skincare and scents.’

The shop will feature a range of Wild Venus products, including the brand’s signature candles, soy wax melts, and artisanal body care items. Customers can expect a joyful and mindful atmosphere that mirrors the essence of Wild Venus’s philosophy.

Wild Venus is also evolving into a curated marketplace for small, independent brands. Naomi is currently hand-selecting a thoughtful range of products from other small businesses in the region and beyond; You'll discover high quality handmade products ranging from jewellery, art prints, greeting cards, home décor, hair accessories and more.

To celebrate the grand opening on Saturday, April 26, guests will have the opportunity to sample products, meet the team, and take advantage of special discounts, giveaways and all visitors will be entered into a raffle as a thank-you for their support!

You can see some behind the scenes on the instagram @shopwildvenus and also get to meet some of the gorgeous brands that you'll be able to purchase from the April 26.

Wild Venus, 6 Brown Street, Burnley, BB11 1PJ

OPENS April 26 10am - 5.30pm

Grand opening discounts, special offers, raffle.

The shop will be open from April 26 and then Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday 10-17.30.

You can also do your online shopping through the Wild Venus website and explore the full range of candles, wax melts, and skincare products.