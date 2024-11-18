Pendle Hill Properties unveil Hallowe'en shop winners in Padiham

By Adam Woodhouse
Contributor
Published 18th Nov 2024, 10:18 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 11:32 GMT
High streets in Padiham and Longridge were bustling over the half-term holidays, as estate agent Pendle Hill Properties once again sponsored their extremely popular Trick or Treat Week.

Taking place between Monday 21st and Saturday 26th October, children were tasked with visiting shops and outlets to collect Halloween stamps.

Running in both Padiham and Longridge this year with the aim of encouraging more people to #ShopLocal, more than 20 outlets were involved, with the competition generating more than 1,700 shop visits across the week.

Many of the participating outlets got into the Halloween spirit, decorating their shops and handing out sweets to their visiting trick or treaters.

The Mayor of Padiham picked the competition winners in Padiham alongside Pendle Hill Properties estate agent India WhelanThe Mayor of Padiham picked the competition winners in Padiham alongside Pendle Hill Properties estate agent India Whelan
In Padiham, first place went to Lewis Clarke, winning a family meal at The Lawrence Hotel; second went to Aliza Knight and a Padiham shopping voucher for £50 donated by Padiham Town Council; with third place being awarded to Hughie Dale and a sweet hamper, again donated by Pendle Hill Properties.

Andrew Turner, Managing Director at Pendle Hill Properties, said: “The Halloween competitions are always very well received each year, and it has been brilliant to see the youngsters out trick or treating with their families, visiting local outlets and looking around them at the same time.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Padiham Town Council, Longridge Town Council and Love Longridge for all their support, as well as to all the outlets who took part.”

Pendle Hill Properties is a family-run estate agency, providing a specialist residential property sales and rentals service across Lancashire and the Ribble Valley, with offices in both Read and Longridge.

For more information on Pendle Hill Properties, call 01282 772048, or visit www.pendlehillproperties.co.uk

