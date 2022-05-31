Cost of living: 10 areas of spending Burnley bargain hunters can haggle over the price

2. Cars

Have you ever been quoted £1,500 for a repair on your car? Depending on your luck, the part that needs replacing might just be floating on eBay for a mere £45 and your local garage could repair the part for a fraction of the manufacturer’s quoted price. Haggling on the cost of a car, whether you’re buying, selling or repairing – can save you a fortune. In the case of buying a used car, for example, you only need a little knowledge on the make and model of the car you want, the original retail price of the car and if rival car dealers in your area also have the same car (and its price).

Photo: pb