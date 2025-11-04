Burnley Bus Company introduces more peak-time Witchway buses ahead of Manchester Christmas markets

The Burnley Bus Company is to run extra journeys on its Witchway route between Burnley and Manchester in the lead-up to Christmas.

The extra journeys, which start this weekend, have been out on to help more passengers travel to the city for the popular Christmas markets, set to be bigger than ever this year.

One-way fares have been capped at no more than £3, making the bus journey more accessible for everyone.

This year’s Manchester Christmas Markets are set to be bigger than ever, with over 200 stalls across 10 sites. A reopened section of Albert Square will host ‘A Taste of Christmas’ mini market – with a huge Ferris wheel giving breathtaking views of Manchester’s Victorian Town Hall and beyond.

East Lancashire’s Witchway express bus route, linking Burnley and Rawtenstall with Manchester, will run up to four times an hour on Saturdays – plus extra peak-time journeys on Sundays – from this weekend until December 19th, as Manchester stages its famous Christmas markets

Cathedral Gardens will host Skate Manchester’s covered ice rink, with free live entertainment every Thursday to Sunday – while high-end shoppers and foodies will find everything from American-style mac and cheese to Greek gyros on King Street.

St Ann’s Square will be filled with festive atmosphere featuring singers, musicians and community choirs, while one of the city’s largest markets will make Exchange Square a must-visit destination for Christmas shoppers.

The Burnley Bus Company’s General Manager Tony Fiocca said: “We know from experience that our Witchway express is a very popular way to travel into Manchester for the Christmas markets, especially at weekends. That’s why we’re pulling out the stops to run more buses when our customers need them most.

“As cost-of-living challenges continue for many, we’re by far the cheapest way to enjoy a family day out in the city at a fraction of the cost of driving or taking the train. And for those who want to make a night of it, we have late night buses every Friday and Saturday night, departing Manchester at midnight, 1-10am and 2-20am.

“Our Witchway buses run to Shudehill Interchange, right next to the Arndale Centre with easy connections onto the Bee Network’s free bus.”

Easy bus connections onto the Witchway express from communities across East Lancashire are available at Burnley and Rawtenstall bus stations, placing the festive bright lights of Manchester within easy reach.