Sadness as time called on iconic Burnley 'brewpub'

Burnley's last remaining "brewpub", serving its own brewed beer, will be pulling its last pint this week.

The Ministry of Ale in Trafalgar Street will call time for the final time on Friday, January 3rd after attempts to find a buyer proved unsuccessful.

Respected local beer writer Mark Briggs said: "Sad news, Burnley’s only brewpub, namely the Ministry of Ale, closes its doors on Friday. Unfortunately, a buyer has presently not been found. It appears the town has lost an iconic pub. All the best to Michael Jacques in the future - he brewed excellent ales."