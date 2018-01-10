Property of the week: Lovely three-bedroom Bungalow situated in a quiet area of Burnley

This beautifully presented dormer bungalow offers three-bedroom accommodation.

It is tucked away in a generous plot in Lydgate, a quiet area in the Harle Syke district of Burnley.

Are you looking to buy a bungalow for your next home?

It is highly recommended by the estate agents as a retirement home or as the next step on the property ladder for expanding families.

Along with the three bedrooms (two of which are doubles), the accommodation comprises a large reception room with dining space, a kitchen, a WC, and a three-piece bathroom.

There is a neatly manicured garden to the back of the house with a paved area and a detached garage.

The price is around £140,000.