People power helps to defeat controversial Briercliffe new homes plan

People power, with a little help from local councillors and an independent expert, worked together to see a controversial new homes development in Briercliffe rejected.

As reported earlier in the Burnley Express, a plan to build 120 new homes on greenfield land north of Higher Saxifield Street and Standen Hall Drive was rejected on Thursday night by Burnley Borough Council's Development Control Committee.

The bid has been strongly opposed by hundreds of local residents who came together to fund reports which led the Committee’s decision. The committee heard evidence from an independent highways expert, appointed by the residents to challenge Lancashire County Council's highways assumptions.

Local man David Waddington spoke to the committee on behalf of residents. He stressed concerns about access to the site along Standen Hall Drive and the problems which would be faced by schools and the local medical centre if the new estate was built.

Residents were supported in their campaign by Liberal Democrat councillor Margaret Lishman. The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Anne Kelly. who is also a Briercliffe councillor, attended the meeting and sat with residents during the debate.

Briercliffe councillor Gordon Lishman, who is a member of the commitee, spoke against the application.

In a report compiled by members, reasons for objecting the plans were listed and include an increase in traffic, school places, loss of habitat and impact on neighbouring allotments.

After hearing residents’ views and the debate, councillors voted to reject the application because of the traffic issues.

Councillors from the Liberal Democrats, Conservative, Green, Burnley and Padiham Independents and Labour groups all voted against the application. Four Labour members and one Independent member supported the bid.