This year’s Pendle Powerfest is about to take to the worldwide stage.

The annual feast of fun for motor enthusiasts will be thrust into the spotlight later in the month.

When this year’s event was held back in May, a production company was on hand to film events for a new series which is being broadcast on CBBC each Saturday morning.

Hosted by video-blogging sensation Ali-A and his motor-mad team of mechanic Rebecca and Sideways Sid, Ali-A’s Superchargers is a car-transformation show which puts kids firmly in the driving seat as they give their tired family banger a jaw-dropping new look – all without their parents’ input.

To seek inspiration for their new designs, the children involved are taken to a motoring show by production company Endomol Shine.

The family in question for the soon-to-be-broadcast episode made the short trip from Accrington to this year’s Powerfest at Nelson and Colne College.

Organiser Chris Walker said: “The production company spent the day with us and the family enjoyed looking at the different styles and types of cars we had on display.

“As soon as the show has been broadcast by CBBC it will be available on BBC i-Player which really does mean that Pendle Powerfest is going global.

“It was a great chance for the family to come along and get some inspiration and it will be really interesting to see what designs they have come up with and there is a chance that the rebuilt car will be brought along to next year’s Powerfest.”

Ali-A’s Superchargers will be broadcast on CBBC on Saturday, October 14th, at 8-30am and will be available on the BBC i-Player shortly afterwards.

And it will prove to be a big day for Powerfest.

Throughout the year organisers stage mini versions of the full Powerfest in an event called Cars and Coffee. The last one of the season will take place the same day at Rolls-Royce Leisure in Barnoldswick when enthusiasts will take their cars along for everyone to enjoy looking at.

And, looking forward to next year, organisers of the big day out will also be choosing the charities to be supported.

Chris Walker added: “Over the summer we asked for charity nominations for next year.

“We have already had about 10 and we want to support as many as we can and so a decision will be made very soon.”