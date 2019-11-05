Owners of iconic Burnley pub Inn on the Wharf still keen for pub to reopen

The brewery which owns historic Burnley pub the Inn on the Wharf have told the Burnley Express they would still like to see it reopened, despite it being shut for two years.



The pub, which closed in September, 2017, had been a popular watering hole for many decades in Burnley, occupying a prime spot on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

The Inn on the Wharf

Owners, the Greene King Brewery, last week submitted an application to Burnley Council for the granting of a new premises licence allowing for live music and detailing opening hours after its previous licence expired.

A spokesman for Greene King said: "We have submitted an application to Burney Borough Council for the Inn on the Wharf, as the license previously held for the pub has lapsed in the time since the previous operator vacated the premises.

"The pub remains on the market to lease and we hope to welcome a new tenant to the pub so it can reopen to the community soon.”

The Inn on the Wharf was also a popular venue for weddings, birthdays and other family functions, as well as being a key venue in the Burnley Canal Festival.