Watch as deer frantically tries to free itself after being trapped in netting before RSPCA inspectors move in to rescue the snared animal

When a passer-by spotted the struggling wild animal near Longridge, Lancashire, they contacted the animal charity for help.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Kat Newman said: “This frantic buck was trapped by the antlers in black netting which had been suspended between some trees. It was in a rural setting and the netting had possibly been put up to stop people accessing the area.

“I could see that the ground around the deer was very churned up and muddy, so the poor animal had probably been struggling for a while. He was a large, very active deer, so I asked my colleague Inspector Carl Larsson for help.

The RSPCA has released a video of a deer trapped in netting in Longridge, which was rescued by its inspectors

WATCH: Sparrowhawk returns to the wild after being trapped in netting at Fylde coast hotel.“The more the deer thrashed and the tighter he became entangled, then the more he panicked. We were getting very concerned. Deer are very sensitive to stress and can go downhill fast, so we knew he needed freeing as soon as possible. It was a very difficult situation as he was a big lad and was thrashing around.

“We managed to gently restrain the deer before cutting the netting away from him. Luckily, he appeared unharmed from his ordeal. After ensuring he would not be endangered by traffic, we released him and he dashed off into the nearby bushes. Before we left, we removed the remaining netting as it was clearly unsafe for wildlife.”

For more information about what to do if you find a wild animal in need of help, please visit the RSPCA’s website.