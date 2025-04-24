Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The RSPCA is urging people to pack away their football nets after the rescue of a deer near Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the public alerted the animal welfare charity after the male fallow deer was spotted in the garden of a rural property with the net tangled around his head.

The mammal was thrashing around and pulling the goal post in an attempt to get free following the recent incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RSPCA animal rescue officer Stephen Wickham, assisted by Patrick William from Kirklees Valley Wildlife Rescue, worked quickly to cut the deer free and release him, uninjured, into the surrounding woodland.

The RSPCA are urging homeowners to be vigilant after a fallow deer was trapped in football nets in a Lancashire garden

Stephen said: “It’s very distressing for timid wild animals like deer to find themselves stuck like this so we knew we’d have to work fast to free him. Patrick’s assistance was invaluable as it meant one of us could support the deer’s head while the other quickly cut off the netting.

“Deer are particularly susceptible to stress and in many cases they don’t survive for very long after being trapped due to stress-induced muscle breakdown, so in some instances it is kinder and the best option for animal welfare to put them to sleep to prevent the risk of a painful death hours later.

“After a careful assessment it was very good news that on this occasion we were able to release the deer back into the wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Football nets provide hours of fun for humans but as this incident highlights, they can be very dangerous for wild animals if they’re left out. As mammals frequently get trapped during the night, they may have been struggling for many hours by the time they are found in the morning and often need veterinary attention and sedation to cut them free.

“Getting tangled up in netting – whether it’s used for sport, fencing or the garden – is very stressful for an animal, particularly one that’s wild. Everyone can do their bit to help wildlife and something as simple as putting a football net up when it's not in use can save a life.”

Fallow deer were first brought to Britain by the Romans over 1,000 years ago. They live in woodland, grassland and parkland. Roe deer, too, are commong around East Lancashire.