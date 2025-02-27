The University of Central Lancashire has received more than £51,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to raise awareness of the Curlew bird and protect its habitat in East Lancashire.

The funding will allow senior fine art Lecturer William Titley to run several community projects to educate people about the bird’s importance to the ecosystem and what can be done to protect it.

Curlews are an iconic part of the Lancashire springtime landscape and spend the summer breeding season in the Pennine uplands around Colne. This much-loved wading bird is dwindling in numbers due to unsustainable housing developments, unsympathetic farming practices and litter.

William, who has documented the life of a Curlew family during the summer breeding season through a series of one-minute videos, said: “Thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, we can share the importance of this beautiful bird through a series of talks, walks and arts-based workshops to engage the public in the plight of the Curlew.

“Over the past 25 years, the UK has witnessed a 50% decline in the Eurasian Curlew population, with significant crashes occurring in specific areas. Despite their deep cultural and historical significance, many people are unaware of the Curlew's struggles and may have difficulty recognising the bird. Without public awareness and understanding of the challenges faced by the Curlew, these birds risk disappearing from our countryside unnoticed.”

Walking and Talking with Landscape: The Curlew Way, will focus on the natural landscape adjacent to Park High School in Colne, a remnant of ancient field systems that is valued by local residents who set up an action group to try and protect the area from housing development.

It is a seven month project that will include workshops and field trips with pupils from Park High School in Colne, local farmers and the public to learn about sustainable practices, habitat management and nest protection.

William will also create seven bespoke Ordnance Survey maps tracing a 62 mile public footpath called The Curlew Way, stretching from Colne to Morecambe Bay and reflecting the Curlew migration routes, and install nesting protection and observation camera for research purposes.

For the project, William has worked with colleague Professor Julian Manley from the university, Hilary McGuire from the RSPB and Cathy Hopley from the Forest of Bowland National Landscape on the project.

Helen Featherstone, director of England, North, at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “As spring approaches and we find ourselves enjoying the great outdoors more and more, it's great news that we're awarding this grant to The Curlew Way to allow people to connect with the important natural heritage on their doorsteps.

“Protecting and strengthening that natural heritage is a key priority for us here at The National Lottery Heritage Fund and we are incredibly proud to support this project that will highlight the natural heritage of Colne, Lancashire and particularly the wonderful curlew through walks and art workshops.”

At the end of the Curlew Way project in October, William plans to hold an exhibition of Park High School students’ work at the university’s PR1 Gallery in Preston and produce a limited-edition book featuring research and artwork.

William has been walking and talking with the landscape for over 25 years. More information about Walking and Talking with Landscape: The Curlew Way, is available at www.williamtitley.org