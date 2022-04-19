This is one of Lancashire's hidden gems - perfect for a spring walk with your dog

It’s not something you’d stumble across as it’s quite off the beaten track, but you can park up within a mile and take a walk through beautiful countryside and under a giant viaduct until you get to the stunning weir and salmon staircase.
You can find it by coming off at junction 3 of the M65 heading towards Blackburn, then following the signs to Hoghton Tower. From there it’s just a right turn away and it’s signposted so you can’t miss it.
There’s a pub on the corner of the right turn, The Boars Head, which is a welcome stop for refreshments on your way back.
If you’ve a day to spare it’s well worth a visit, but put your wellies or walking shoes on!