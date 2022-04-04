These are top 5 cycle routes for you to enjoy this spring holiday

The experts at leisure bike brand Bobbin Bikes have rounded up their favourite cycling spots in the UK for those of all cycling abilities

The experts at leisure bike brand Bobbin Bikes have rounded up their favourite cycling spots in the UK for those of all cycling abilities.

Last year saw more than 7,000,000 Brits take to the roads on bikes, and this year is set to be just as significant for the cycling industry, with Spring offering the perfect conditions for keen cyclists to get out there.

With so many attractive off-road and on-road options available to cyclists in the UK, there is a beautiful trail to be found for both amateur and experienced riders.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from Bobbin Bikes said: “As we approach the Spring, we want to encourage Brits to start planning for all of the beautiful cycling routes there are to explore. The thrill of discovering new cycling trails is tough, especially for nature lovers who are keen to take in the scenery and beauty whilst on the route.

“Whether you are a novice cyclist or someone who travels on two wheels every day, our roundup includes plenty of options for all abilities.”

Yorkshire Dales, Yorkshire

Featured on Instagram feeds across the UK, this beauty spot surely lives up to all cyclists' expectations. The Dales are home to some of the most loved landscapes in the country, filled with meadows, moorlands and charming villages. A cycling trip in the Yorkshire Dales should include visiting Aysgarth Falls, carved out by the River Ure over an almost one-mile stretch through to mid-Wensleydale.

Box Hill Olympic Circuit, Surrey

Amateur cyclists need not be put off by the name of this route, as it is suitable for both beginner and seasoned riders alike. The twisting 2.5km ascent route has become one of the UK’s must-ride locations, as a short 16.8km journey of rural roads which showcase stunning views overlooking the River Mole.

Assynt Achiltibuie Circuit, Scotland

Scotland’s quiet and untouched highland roads are unrivalled in their beauty, making them a must-see spot for any keen cyclist. This circuit provides endless views of mountains (Suilven, Cùl Mòr and Stac Pollaidh) and gorgeous coastal roads and well-loved landmarks, including the ruins of Ardvreck Castle.

Camel Trail, Cornwall

This 18-mile recreational route allows cyclists to experience a largely traffic-free route through some of Cornwall's most beautiful coastal towns. Passing through the wooded countryside of the upper Camel Valley and Camel Estuary offers optimum photo opportunities for birdwatchers and nature lovers. Other parts of the route feature otters, kingfishers, and rarely spotted wildlife.

Richmond Park, London