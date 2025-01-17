Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A detailed structural inspection has been carried out on an historic bridge in Padiham that has been closed since 2021.

The Greenway bridge on the River Calder was built as part of the Padiham Loop railway line which opened to passengers in 1876. Built from local stone with three arches, it carried the railway and has a footbridge over the river. The bridge was closed after it was found to be sinking and its arches were failing.

Sustrans, a charity that promotes sustainable transportation in the UK, said this week that workers have carried out an inspection to confirm what repairs are needed to open the bridge. Indications are that it will be possible to carry out the necessary repairs, if the funding can be found. Sustrans has also commissioned a bat survey as the bridge has a high potential as a place for bats to hibernate and roost. Any impacts on the bats will be managed as part of any repair works.