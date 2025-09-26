Pendle Hill named the fifth spookiest walk in the UK to explore this Halloween

Pendle Hill has been named as the fifth spookiest walk in the nation.

Perhaps East Lancashire’s most recognisable and famous natural landmark, Pendle Hill has long conjured romantic and spiritual emotions in people, in part due to its association with the Lancashire Witch Trials of 1662.

Now, GO Outdoors has analysed the number of Tripadvisor reviews which mentioned terms like ‘spooky’ and ‘ghost’ alongside reports of paranormal activity to identify the scariest walking spots across the UK.

Wistman’s Wood in Devon came out on top, followed by Avebury Stone Circle in Wiltshire, Culloden Battlefied in the Highlands of Scotland, Greyfriars Kirkyard in Edinburgh, and our very own Pendle Hill.

According to the research, Pendle had 288 reviews of which 29.5% mentioned ‘spooky’ keywords and 384 paranormal sightings.

An annual solstice walk takes place on the hill, with many groups, individuals and charities doing their own version.

The Lancashire Witch Trials of 1612 were a series of witch trials held at Lancaster Castle, resulting in the execution of ten people from the Pendle Hill region and surrounding villages. The case is one of the most famous and well-documented witch trials in history.

Natalie Wolfenden, author and hiking enthusiast at GO Outdoors, said: “With darker evenings approaching and Halloween just around the corner, many people will be planning to get outside and enjoy some ‘spooktacular’ walks. While a spooky stroll is a great way to connect with nature and soak up the Halloween atmosphere, it is essential to take extra precautions to stay safe.

“Always wear reflective clothing to remain visible to others and dress in warm, insulated jackets to ensure you are prepared for cold weather.

“Bringing a torch or head torch will help with visibility, but you should also still stick to well-marked paths to avoid getting lost.

“Make sure your phone is fully charged before setting off and download an offline map app beforehand so you can navigate even if you lose signal. You might also want to share your live location with a trusted contact for added peace of mind.

“Finally, while walking through a spooky setting can be exciting, remember that many of these locations are steeped in history. Whether it’s ancient woodlands or historic battlefields, make sure to be respectful and leave no trace.”