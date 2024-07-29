Pendle Council installs outdoor chess tables and seating at Marsden Park in Nelson and Letcliffe Park in Barnoldswick
Pendle Borough Council has been allocated government funding to provide the activity tables at Marsden Park in Nelson and Letcliffe Park in Barnoldswick.
Each four-seater picnic bench features a chessboard on the top, although people wanting to use them will need to take along their own chess pieces. The aim of the new leisure equipment is to encourage more usage and reasons to visit the parks, to encourage chess playing and to help with the associated mental health benefits of a social game in an outdoor environment.
Coun. Asjad Mahmood, Leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “The new outdoor chess boards are designed to improve existing green space facilities and encourage residents to come together to meet, learn and play. It is wonderful that we can add to our wellbeing offerings at these two parks and I am certain the new chess tables will be brilliant additions to the facilities they already provide.”
