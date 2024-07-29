Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Outdoor chess tables and seating have been installed at two Pendle parks.

Pendle Borough Council has been allocated government funding to provide the activity tables at Marsden Park in Nelson and Letcliffe Park in Barnoldswick.

Each four-seater picnic bench features a chessboard on the top, although people wanting to use them will need to take along their own chess pieces. The aim of the new leisure equipment is to encourage more usage and reasons to visit the parks, to encourage chess playing and to help with the associated mental health benefits of a social game in an outdoor environment.

14-year-old George Riley and his brother Joe (12) take on The Leader of Pendle Borough Council in a game of chess