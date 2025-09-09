Marsden Park tennis courts have been refurbished with an investment from the Nelson Town Deal project.

The courts on Walton Lane have been completely refurbished as part of the Healthy Town strand of the economic growth scheme for the town. Refurbishment works include new sports fencing and gates, improved access, a full resurface and line marking.

These latest improvements add to the other work that has recently been carried out at the park.

(L-R) Chris McKee, Pendle Borough Council's Green Spaces assistant, Coun. Asjad Mahmood, deputy leader of Pendle Borough Council and Phil Riley, Pendle Borough Council's operations manager

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, deputy leader of Pendle Borough Council and Nelson Town Deal Board member, said: “It is great to see what we have been able to achieve with the funding we have been given to upgrade Nelson’s parks. We hope these improvements will bring more people to Marsden Park to enjoy all the facilities it has to offer – and they may even encourage some people to take up a new sport!”

Phil Riley, Pendle Borough Council’s Green Spaces manager, added: “Refurbishing the tennis courts was the last task on our To Do List to improve Marsden Park. There is no charge to use the courts, people can just turn up with their rackets and play. We are delighted with all the new-look facilities and we hope residents will pop along to the park to appreciate and use them.”

Coun. Mohammad Hanif, the council’s Portfolio Holder for Health and Leisure Services, added: “These improvements count towards our goals of attracting more people to the park, which in turn will hopefully equate to an uplift in both physical and mental wellbeing for its users.”