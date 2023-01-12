Lancashire boasts some truly stunning villages.

One in particular is mentioned in the same breath as the words magical, beautiful and stunning – but is it the most picturesque? We’ll leave that for you to decide.

The village in question is Downham, situated at the foot of Pendle Hill in the Ribble Valley.

Here are 15 of the most breathtakingly beautiful hidden Lancashire gems to visit in 2023 – and Downham is, of course, included.

According to the website explorebowland.co.uk, the quiet and unspoilt village of Downham, with time passing it by, is close to the bustling market town of Clitheroe and is situated in the Forest of Bowland. There is a babbling brook running by the village green which is a magnet for ducks, birds and wildlife and there are benches so you can sit and enjoy the tranquillity.

Downham's views are unspoilt by overhead wires, satellite dishes, roadside signage and TV aerials. The the 1961 firm ‘Whistle Down the Wind’ starring Hayley Mills and Alan Bates, was shot in the village.

Have a look at the pictures and decide for yourself – is Downham the most picturesque village in Lancashire?

The stunning Lancashire village of Downham

A view of Pendle Hill from the village of Downham

Some of the gorgeous cottages in Downham

Wherever you look in Downham you aren't far from a stunning countryside view