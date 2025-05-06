In pictures: First ever 'BBQ and Band' event in Burnley's Ightenhill Park

By Sue Plunkett
Published 6th May 2025, 09:49 BST
Volunteers at a popular Burnley park hosted their first ever ‘BBQ and Band’ event at the weekend.

The Friends of Ightenhill Park welcomed families to the event and the special guest was Burnley’s Deputy Mayor Coun. Paul Reynolds. Live entertainment, stalls, food and fun were the order of the day and all the money raised will go towards improving amenities at the park.

Friends’ group volunteers Ida Carmichael and Amanda Thornton were on hand to take these fabulous photos on the day. The countdown is now on tothe Ightenhill Park Festival on Sunday, August 24th.

