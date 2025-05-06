The Friends of Ightenhill Park welcomed families to the event and the special guest was Burnley’s Deputy Mayor Coun. Paul Reynolds. Live entertainment, stalls, food and fun were the order of the day and all the money raised will go towards improving amenities at the park.
Friends’ group volunteers Ida Carmichael and Amanda Thornton were on hand to take these fabulous photos on the day. The countdown is now on tothe Ightenhill Park Festival on Sunday, August 24th.
