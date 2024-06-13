Improvements funded by McDermott Homes set to begin on pitches used by AFC Wolves Junior Football Club
The project at the fields in Lockyer Avenue is aimed at improving the quality of the football pitches and facilities which are used as the base for local club AFC Wolves Junior Football Club.
The main body of the work is set to start the week-commencing June 17th and be completed by late August although pitches won’t be back in use until spring 2025.
Burnley Council received an £85,000 contribution towards the improvement of the pitches from developer McDermott Homes, as part of the nearby Kiddrow Lane housing development. As part of this work, McDermott commissioned the Sports Turf Research Institute (STRI) to prepare detailed designs for the pitch improvement scheme.
The site is uneven and suffers from poor drainage with matches having to be postponed for large periods of the year due to pitches being too wet and unplayable.
The re-grading of two-thirds of the site will help alleviate these problems and improve pitch quality and playing capacity to achieve a more level playing field and provide better football facilities for young people in the borough.
Kieron Roberts, the council’s parks development manager, said: Although the regrading exercise won’t solve all the problems, we are hopeful that additional aeration and compaction work will help further.
“Ultimately, the improvement works will go a long way to improving the overall quality of the playing fields so that they can be enjoyed year-round and provide a much-needed community facility that will help improve the health and fitness of our borough’s youngsters.”
