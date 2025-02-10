Dozens of volunteers planted over 500 trees at Barnoldswick's Victory Park on Friday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff from Barnoldswick company Filtrox joined volunteers from Barnoldswick in Bloom, Eco Barnoldswick and the town council to plant a new hedgerow in the park.

The tree-planting team included staff from Filtrox's Swiss headquarters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pendle Council staff worked alongside the volunteer team to plant larger Rowan hedgerow trees and provide woodchip mulch for the scheme.

Filtrox staff join volunteers planting trees at Barnoldswick's Victory Park

Councillor David Whipp said: “Thank you to everyone taking part, and to Filtrox for their sponsorship. It was a fantastic collaborative community effort, together with Pendle Council's Parks' section helping out. The hedge will become a lovely natural feature and a haven for wildlife in the future.”

Paul Hirst, Filtrox managing director and chief operations officer, said: “It was great to be involved with a fantastic community tree planting project. I'm delighted that colleagues from Switzerland were able to take part in the project, and I'm looking forward to seeing how our product works as a mulch.”

The 100m. hedge has been planted alongside the junior football pitch fence to provide a wildlife corridor from Stock Beck to a previously planted hedge alongside the cricket pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planting scheme proposal was drawn up by Coun. Tom Whipp, who also propagated scores of beech whips for the project. Other trees included in the planting are alders, hornbeam, spindle and guelder rose.

Bamboo stakes and tree guards used to protect the young trees from rabbits were recycled from previous planting projects.

All of the tree varieties in the hedge are thorn-free, and it will be managed to a height of around 1.5m when it grows.