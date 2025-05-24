A Burnley horse rescue charity is continuing its round-the-clock fight to save a critically ill foal after the newborn was abandoned alongside its young mother.

The Horses and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA) stepped in earlier this month after receiving Wotsit, a three-year-old pony left in foal by her previous owners. The pony gave birth to a colt, now named Cheeto, on May 9 at the charity’s Shores Hey Farm in Burnley.

Cheeto's arrival marked the beginning of a tough struggle. Wotsit failed to produce any milk – including vital colostrum – putting the foal’s life at immediate risk.

Wotsit and Cheeto are being cared for by the team at HAPPA

Since then, HAPPA’s equine care team, along with Aireworth Vets, have been working tirelessly to keep Cheeto alive. He has required two-hourly formula feeds, tube-feeding interventions, and emergency treatment for faecal compaction, which posed a life-threatening risk of colic.

“My heart is full of how proud I am of the dedication and compassion shown by the Equine Care Team,” said HAPPA CEO Sarah Arthur. “It has been a real team effort to pull this little one through such a terrible start. Special thanks to Aireworth Vets who have supported us every step of the way."

Wotsit, thought to have been too young and underdeveloped to carry a healthy foal, is also under veterinary care. HAPPA believes the young mare was likely abandoned while in foal.

The charity is now appealing for public support to help fund the pair’s rehabilitation through its Horse Sponsorship Scheme. Sponsors will receive updates and contribute directly to veterinary costs and ongoing care.

To sponsor Wotsit and Cheeto, visit: https://www.happa.org.uk/equines/happa-wotsit-happa-cheeto/