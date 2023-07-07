The Living Well event was organised by the Burnley Primary Care Network in partnership with other organisations from across the borough and celebrate the achievements of all who took part in the recent Beat the Street Burnley game.

The six-week game took place across May and June and saw 12,364 people get involved. Together, participants competed to walk, cycle, and wheel the furthest in a borough-wide competition and clocked up an active travel mileage of 155,121 miles in total, almost doubling the number of miles travelled in the 2021 game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beat the Street is a free, interactive game that encourages people of all ages to make physical activity. This year was the second time the town had played Beat the Street following a successful game in 2021 and the return game had a renewed focus on green spaces and planting trees in association with Trees for Burnley.

Community Grocery receive their prizes in the Beat the Street Burnley game

Alexis Turner, engagement coordinator for the recent Beat the Street game, presented winners with their prizes, including the top individual Danny Heys who scored the highest number of points and also visited all 106 Beat Boxes in one day.

Danny, who played for the Rosewood School team, achieved not only the highest number of points in the Beat the Street Burnley game, but also set out one day to cover every single Beat Box in the game – the equivalent of almost two marathons.

He said: “I was introduced to Beat the Street when my stepdaughter Flo came home from Rosewood School asking us to take her out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We enjoyed family walks everyday scanning as many Beat Boxes as we can to gather points for the school, especially with the nice weather.”

Other recipients included representatives from school, charity and workplace teams such as Lancashire Wildlife Trust who topped the small teams leaderboard, and selected charity team Community Grocery.

Alexis said: “It was a fantastic event with information and advice showcasing the support available for residents looking to improve their health and wellbeing. There was a choice of activities on offer too.

“The event was a great opportunity to bring together some of our community teams, individuals, and players as we celebrated and presented our community players and teams with their prizes too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event brought everyone together to share their positive experiences of playing Beat the Street. Motivations differed for participants, and it was amazing to hear the overall impact the game had created.

“Well done to all of the recipients who included representatives and individuals from a range of community, workplace, running and cycling teams.”

Beat the Street Burnley has been brought to you through a local partnership including Together an Active Future, Burnley Borough Council, NHS Primary Care Networks, Canal and River Trust, and other partners. It is supported by the National Lottery via Sport England and is being delivered by Intelligent Health.