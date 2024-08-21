The festival gets bigger every year and this year’s new attractions included free games on the bowling green, foraging in the park, falconry and the new baby dinosaurs courtesy of Burnley Leisure and Culture.
And of course the firm favourites, Bertie Bee, 40 local market stalls and the barbecue were very popular. Here is a second gallery of fabulous photos taken on the day by Marie Ratcliffe.
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.