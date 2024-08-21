26 photos from annual Ightenhill Festival held in Burnley's Ightenhill Park (part two)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 21st Aug 2024, 11:30 BST
The annual Ightenhill Festival held in Burnley’s Ightenhill Park was a great success on Sunday.

The festival gets bigger every year and this year’s new attractions included free games on the bowling green, foraging in the park, falconry and the new baby dinosaurs courtesy of Burnley Leisure and Culture.

And of course the firm favourites, Bertie Bee, 40 local market stalls and the barbecue were very popular. Here is a second gallery of fabulous photos taken on the day by Marie Ratcliffe.

1. Cracking photos from Burnley's Ightenhill Festival 2024

. Photo: Marie Ratcliffe

2. Cracking photos from Burnley's Ightenhill Festival 2024

. Photo: Marie Ratcliffe

3. Cracking photos from Burnley's Ightenhill Festival 2024

. Photo: Marie Ratcliffe

4. Cracking photos from Burnley's Ightenhill Festival 2024

. Photo: Marie Ratcliffe

