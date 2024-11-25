16 photos from Padiham Greenway Junior Parkrun at the weekend

By Sue Plunkett
Published 25th Nov 2024, 16:21 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 17:02 BST
Energetic young runners did not let a bit of rain put them off taking part in the Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun on Saturday.

They took on the 2k course on the Padiham Greenway, helped by a team of volunteers to marshall the event. Launched in 2019 by Coun. Alun Lewis to encourage youngsters out into the fresh air to get some exercise, Harry O’Brien came in second place with a finishing time of eight minutes, 38 seconds, as the winner’s details were unknown. Annabel Raven was third with a personal best time of eight minutes, 41 seconds and fourth was Lorenzo Crawshaw with a time of eight minutes, 45 seconds.

Anyone who would more information about parkrun or who would like to volunteer is asked to go to the facebook page Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun.

