They took on the 2k course on the Padiham Greenway, helped by a team of volunteers to marshall the event. Launched in 2019 by Coun. Alun Lewis to encourage youngsters out into the fresh air to get some exercise, Harry O’Brien came in second place with a finishing time of eight minutes, 38 seconds, as the winner’s details were unknown. Annabel Raven was third with a personal best time of eight minutes, 41 seconds and fourth was Lorenzo Crawshaw with a time of eight minutes, 45 seconds.