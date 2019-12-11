Open plan countryside eco house with breathtaking views on the market for £750,000
A contemporary eco house built in 2015 which has more natural light than most public parks, this property is so classy and new age that it'd make Tony Stark blush.
Located in Clitheroe, Inshriach as it is named is on the market for £750,000 with Honeywell Estate Agents and not only features four double bedrooms, two bathrooms, a sitting room, and a study, but also boasts stunning rolling views of the Ribble Valley, Whalley Viaduct, and Pendle Hill. Take a look around...