One of the UK's top clairvoyants set for Burnley show

One of the best-regarded clairvoyants is heading to Burnley next month for a show in which he will demonstrate his unique ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

Clairvoyant medium Steve Holbrook will be at the Oaks Hotel in Burnley on September 18th, acting as a conduit for messages of re-assurance to people who have lost their loved ones. Having been witnesses by thousands over the years, Steve says his events help people "understand that life continues, just simply in a different dimension."

The author of three books - ‘Light in the Darkness’, ‘Out of this World’, and ‘Survival’ - Steve is also close friends with Bafta Award-winner Jane MacDonald, the once co-presenter on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’, having met her at a spiritualist church. Jane dedicated her autobiography to Steve, calling him her inspiration and guru.

As well as his work as a clairvoyant, Steve has also raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity over the years, recently taking his fundraising total for PACT, a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the country, to almost £300,000.

Steve Holbrook will be at the Oaks Hotel in Burnley on Wednesday, September 18th. Tickets are £17 and can be purchased by calling 0183 666 292, or are available on the door for £18. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.