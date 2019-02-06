St Peter's School choir, Chorley

This is how Lancashire looked in 1996

A selection of your photographs from days gone by.

This week we are looking at 1996. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1996

Three of children chosen to take part in a stage prodution of 101 Dalmations at the Charter Theatre, Preston - Kim Hampson, Chris Rawkins and Lucinda Hogarth
Three of children chosen to take part in a stage prodution of 101 Dalmations at the Charter Theatre, Preston - Kim Hampson, Chris Rawkins and Lucinda Hogarth
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Getting away from it all... pupils from Holy Cross RC High School, Chorley, take to the fells during a week in the Lake District, based at Castlerigg Manor youth centre, near Keswick
Getting away from it all... pupils from Holy Cross RC High School, Chorley, take to the fells during a week in the Lake District, based at Castlerigg Manor youth centre, near Keswick
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Lancashire netball seems set for a bright future thanks to these sporting girls from Leyland Motors. Under the watchful eye of top players Ruth Watson and Suzanne Rimmer almost 50 girls are put through their paces every week
Lancashire netball seems set for a bright future thanks to these sporting girls from Leyland Motors. Under the watchful eye of top players Ruth Watson and Suzanne Rimmer almost 50 girls are put through their paces every week
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Songster and dairy farmer Raymond Smith is milking his success and giving Andrew Lloyd-Webber a run for his money. The 48-year-old of White Coppice Farm, near Chorley, has written a musical called Samuel, which is to be stage at Preston's Guild Hall in April, complete with a chorus of 250 schoolchildren. Raymond is pictured here (left) with vet Gil Riley, giving the cows a rendition of the music
Songster and dairy farmer Raymond Smith is milking his success and giving Andrew Lloyd-Webber a run for his money. The 48-year-old of White Coppice Farm, near Chorley, has written a musical called Samuel, which is to be stage at Preston's Guild Hall in April, complete with a chorus of 250 schoolchildren. Raymond is pictured here (left) with vet Gil Riley, giving the cows a rendition of the music
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2