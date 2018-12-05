This is how Lancashire looked in 1988

Aspiring young gymnasts put their skills to the test in a championship contest. Fifty competed in the third annual Chorley Gymnastics Championships held at the Water Street sports centre. Rebecca Halton and Julie Nixon, both aged nine, perform the splits during the competition
Lining up to get snipped for charity are children from Brieryfield Road Day Nursery in Preston. The children were helping out hairdressing students from Tuson College taking part in a six-hour haircutting marathon to raise money for St Catherine's Hospice at Lostock Hall. Pictured here are Michaela Marshall, Natasha Frye and Kelly King, getting haircuts from Marc Johnstone, Karen Woodcock and Sharon Hamer
Youngsters from a Lancashire primary school put pen to paper to help a child in need. The children of Christ Church CE Primary School in Fitzroy Street, Preston, held a sponsored colouring session to raise money for the Barnardo's Help A Child Appeal. They raised 40, which they wrapped up as gift to present to Barnardo's representative Coun Vernonica Afrin (above with the children)
Lessons are fun when you are kidding around - as a group of Lancashire schoolchildren found out when they came face-to-face with a baby goat. The youngsters, from Broughton High School, left their classrooms to go down on the farm as part of a special project. Andrew Porter, 12, is pictured holding the goat