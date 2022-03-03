The deadline to claim tax credits and child benefits in Lancashire is imminent; here is how to claim

HMRC will stop making payments to Post Office card accounts after April 5 2022 so customers must notify HMRC of their new account details, so they don’t miss out on vital payments.

In November 2021, HMRC extended the deadline meaning customers could temporarily continue to receive their payments into their Post Office account, giving them extra time to set up new accounts and notify the department.

Nearly 138,800 customers have already switched their accounts and provided HMRC with updated bank account details. Time is running out for the remaining 7,500.

Child Benefit and Guardian’s Allowance customers can use their Personal Tax Account to provide revised account details, change their bank account details via GOV.UK or by contacting the Child Benefit helpline on 0300 200 3100.

Tax credits customers can change their bank account details by contacting the tax credits helpline on 0345 300 3900. If customers cannot open a bank account, they should contact HMRC.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “We want to make sure that no customer misses out on the benefit payments they are entitled to.